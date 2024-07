“We need qualified immigration”

"Krone": Mr. Pewny, what is actually the better job: state councillor, mayor or driving school owner?

Christian Pewny: It all has its nice sides. Driving school owner was my bread-and-butter job for over 35 years. You have to deal with young people. That was nice. As mayor, you're involved in all areas. I've learned an incredible amount in these four years. Provincial councillor is another new challenge. I see myself in the role of managing director. You have the opportunity to help quickly, which is why the job is also very nice.