Student protests in Bangladesh escalate

Quota system criticized

Students in Bangladesh have been demonstrating almost daily for weeks against the government's quota system, which reserves more than half of the well-paid jobs in the civil service for certain population groups. The students are demanding a performance-based system instead of quotas for the allocation of attractive jobs. Unemployment and inflation are high in the country of more than 170 million inhabitants. On Thursday, the government signaled its willingness to reform the system and enter into talks.