Restaurant at Güssing Castle to be renovated

New kitchen and lines

"We will therefore develop this culturally and historically important building carefully and in line with budgetary possibilities - primarily with a focus on exhibitions and weddings," says Governor Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ), setting out the course of action. The first step is the renovation of the castle restaurant, including the terrace and adjacent parts of the grounds. All pipes will be renewed and a new kitchen installed. The restaurant is due to reopen in June 2025. Two million euros have been earmarked for the refurbishment.