State invests
Restaurant at Güssing Castle to be renovated
From June 2025, Güssing Castle will once again be home to a permanent restaurant. The ageing restaurant and terrace will be renovated. The province of Burgenland is investing around two million euros in the project.
In the referendum in 2021 on the future cultural location, the population voted in favor of expanding the cultural center. Nevertheless, the province is now making a lot of money available to create future prospects for Güssing Castle.
Güssing Castle is a landmark of the region and a tourist hotspot whose potential we must continue to exploit in the future.
Landeshauptmann Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ)
New kitchen and lines
"We will therefore develop this culturally and historically important building carefully and in line with budgetary possibilities - primarily with a focus on exhibitions and weddings," says Governor Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ), setting out the course of action. The first step is the renovation of the castle restaurant, including the terrace and adjacent parts of the grounds. All pipes will be renewed and a new kitchen installed. The restaurant is due to reopen in June 2025. Two million euros have been earmarked for the refurbishment.
Wedding and concert castle
Visitors have also been satisfied with the exhibitions to date. According to Doskozil, the castle is developing in the direction of a wedding and concert venue. However, the basic infrastructure is being repaired step by step. "In the longer term, however, we will also showcase the entire area of the castle hill for tourism - we still have a few arrows in our quiver," says the head of the state.
Castle administrator Michael Gerbavsits is also confident: "The various events - there will be around 40 by the end of the season - are very well received." Planning is already underway for next year in order to be able to offer an attractive program mix again.
