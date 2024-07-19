From the court
Cowardly attack: victim beaten unconscious
The first accused batterer and three co-defendants stood trial on Thursday following a dispute between members of the local community at Feldkirch railroad station.
It is shocking to see the brutality and callousness with which the attack was carried out at the beginning of March," said public prosecutor Philipp Höfle at the start of the jury hearing on Thursday. Not only had the victim been beaten up by the 18-year-old first defendant. Instead of providing help, the thug was also cheered on by the three co-defendants who were known to the police. And as if that wasn't enough, they attacked and threatened the victim's friend who had rushed to help, saying: "I'll stab you if you try to interfere again."
Particularly reprehensible: While one of the perpetrators filmed the unconscious and bloodied victim, another finally kicked him in the face and robbed the defenceless man. Passers-by finally call the police.
The accused play dumb and grin cheekily
The juvenile perpetrators, all with a migration background, including a pair of brothers with multiple convictions for violent crimes, are then taken into custody. While the main defendant is released a few weeks later due to his extensive confession, the other three remain behind bars until the trial. When the three young perpetrators of violence are led into the courtroom in handcuffs, they appear nonchalant and sometimes gloss over their actions or play dumb and grin cheekily.
Although the 20-year-old victim can no longer remember the incident, his friend who rushed to his aid can. In his statements, he confirms what can also be seen in the cell phone videos.
At the end of the trial, several guilty verdicts are handed down. Due to his remorseful and comprehensive confession, the blameless first defendant gets off with a partial prison sentence of two years. As the young man wants to get his life under control and get an education, he is now given an ankle bracelet.
The three other defendants were found guilty of aggravated coercion and aggravated robbery. Due to their numerous previous convictions, they have been sentenced to between nine months and three and a half years in prison. All sentences are already final.
