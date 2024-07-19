Cowardly attack: victim beaten unconscious

It is shocking to see the brutality and callousness with which the attack was carried out at the beginning of March," said public prosecutor Philipp Höfle at the start of the jury hearing on Thursday. Not only had the victim been beaten up by the 18-year-old first defendant. Instead of providing help, the thug was also cheered on by the three co-defendants who were known to the police. And as if that wasn't enough, they attacked and threatened the victim's friend who had rushed to help, saying: "I'll stab you if you try to interfere again."