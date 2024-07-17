Austrians have no interest in AI

No interest in AI

Around half stated that they do not use AI. 40 percent of respondents were simply confused by the new technological possibilities. However, there seems to be little desire to learn more about it. According to the survey, only around a quarter of the population would like to develop the relevant skills in the near future. Only six percent know their way around. This also reveals a gender gap, as was emphasized. This is because 68 percent of the well-informed group were men. In terms of age, 16- to 29-year-olds are at the top of the list when it comes to AI knowledge.