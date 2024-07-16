500 hours of TV coverage of the Olympic Games

However, according to the ORF statement, the new ORF sports studio in Vienna will be the center of reporting. The competitions of all Austrian Olympic athletes will be shown live as well as all top sports, such as athletics and swimming competitions. ORF in Paris will be represented by around 40 employees and eight camera teams. "The offer will be rounded off by live radio feeds (e.g. on Ö3), accompanying reports on the Olympic channel on sport.ORF.at, streams on ORF ON and a look 'Behind the Scenes' on ORF's social media channels," says ORF.