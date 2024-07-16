Start on July 24
500 hours of TV coverage of the Olympic Games
ORF will broadcast a total of 490 hours of the Olympic Games in Paris on ORF 1 (from 9 a.m. to midnight) and ORF SPORT + (from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.).
The opening ceremony on the Seine will be broadcast live on ORF 1 on July 26 from 7:25 p.m., but will already start on July 24 with the match between Argentina and Morocco, which is part of the Olympic soccer tournament. Daily reports are planned from the Austria House in the Montsouris Pavilion in the south of Paris.
However, according to the ORF statement, the new ORF sports studio in Vienna will be the center of reporting. The competitions of all Austrian Olympic athletes will be shown live as well as all top sports, such as athletics and swimming competitions. ORF in Paris will be represented by around 40 employees and eight camera teams. "The offer will be rounded off by live radio feeds (e.g. on Ö3), accompanying reports on the Olympic channel on sport.ORF.at, streams on ORF ON and a look 'Behind the Scenes' on ORF's social media channels," says ORF.
"Comprehensive" coverage of the Paralympics
ORF III will also be there on July 27, when the documentary "Berlin 1936 - Olympia der Nazis" (Berlin 1936 - Nazi Olympics) at 8.15 p.m. will focus on the IOC's collaboration with the National Socialists at the time. The Olympic Games (July 26 to August 11) will be followed by the Paralympic Games in Paris from August 28 to September 8, which will also be covered "comprehensively".
