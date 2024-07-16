Delicatessen from Wels
Neo-cabaret artist now enters the kitchen battle
A delicatessen trader with Mühlviertel roots is now fulfilling his dream of "being funny": in September, he will not only be celebrating his long-awaited stage premiere, but will also be heading to Hamburg, where he will be wielding a cooking spoon in a popular ZDF show.
For years, Alex Springer was an institution at the markets in Gmunden, Bad Ischl, Wels and Salzburg. Almost two and a half years ago, he established his second mainstay with a delicatessen store selling Italian delicacies in the center of Wels.
"But I've dreamed of being a cabaret artist for 30 years. In September, my dream will come true," the 49-year-old native of Mühlviertel told the "Krone" newspaper. In his program "Endlich", he tells stories from his life in a humorous way. "Of course, there are also lots of anecdotes from markets," says Springer, looking forward to the premiere on September 21.
Daughter has signed him up
Just two days later, the next highlight is on the program: Springer can be seen on the ZDF show "Die Küchenschlacht". "We watched the show a while ago. As I've been simmering around a lot and thought I could do it too, my daughter spontaneously signed me up".
25,000 euros in prize money beckons
A day later, the phone rang. "When I saw a German number, I didn't want to pick up at first. But it was an editor from ZDF on the other end of the line who told me that I was taking part in the 'Kitchen Battle'." At the end of July, he will go to Hamburg for a week of filming. Wife Petra will accompany her Alex and keep her fingers crossed for him as he competes for 25,000 euros in prize money. The creative Upper Austrian has several menus in mind. He is also preparing intensively for the cooking duels.
He is not worried that the Germans might not understand his dialect. "I'll speak the way I've grown a beak. If they can't understand me, they'll just have to put subtitles underneath."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.