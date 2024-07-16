Girlfriend brutally abused

The 42-year-old Austrian with a migration background admits to having injured the woman. But it only happened by accident. He explains the black eye on his girlfriend's left eye by the fact that she attacked him first. "When I then pushed her away, I slipped with my hand and probably hit her in the eye." The bump on the head was also an accident: "We had first looked at photos on the cell phone. When I tried to take the phone out of my hand, I slipped and hit her on the forehead with the phone."