Triumphant love potion at Gars Castle

It is almost unbelievable that Donizetti's "L' elisir d' amore" ("The Love Potion") has never been performed in the 34-year history of the Gars Castle Opera Festival - because this opera buffa has just about all the ingredients for an ideal balmy summer evening. The new artistic director Clemens Unterreiner has recognized the potential - and the directing duo Carolin Pienkos/Cornelius Obonya have conjured up a simply charming and extremely lively production in the old walls.