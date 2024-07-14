Was only 53 years old
Shannen Doherty loses battle against cancer
Great sadness for Shannen Doherty: The "Charmed" actress died at the age of just 53 after a year-long battle with cancer.
"It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the death of actress Shannen Doherty," Leslie Sloane, longtime spokeswoman for the "Beverly Hills, 90210" star, told People magazine on Sunday.
She added: "On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after battling the disease for years."
"The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones and her dog 'Bowie'," the sad message also read. The family asks "for her privacy at this time so that she can grieve in peace".
Years of fighting cancer
Shannen Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. Since then, she has kept her fans up to date with her fight against cancer - partly to encourage others affected by the disease.
Most recently, she announced at the end of June that she would have to undergo chemotherapy again. "I have no idea how long I will have to do the chemo. I have no idea whether it will take three or six months," she said at the time in her podcast "Let's Be Clear with Shannen Doherty". "I can't predict that. My doctors can't predict that either. And it's scary."
Doherty supported Kate with cancer
In November last year, she was also combative in an interview with the US celebrity magazine "People": "I'm not done with life yet. I'm not done loving," she said. In March 2024, she stood up to British Princess Kate, who also has cancer, by sharply criticizing the public pressure on Prince William's wife.
Doherty was born in Memphis in the US state of Tennessee in 1971. Her mother owned a beauty salon and her father worked in the financial sector. Doherty was interested in acting from an early age and soon landed her first small roles, including in the series "Our Little Farm".
Breakthrough as Brenda Walsh
In 1990, she made her breakthrough as Brenda Walsh in "Beverly Hills, 90210". But with fame came problems. According to reports, there were repeated arguments on set. According to media reports at the time, Doherty did not seem to get on at all with her colleagues.
"The more stories were written about me, the more defensive and withdrawn I became," the actress once told Elle magazine. "And the bigger the walls I put up around myself became. I had a lot of resentment inside me." But the reports weren't entirely wrong either, Doherty admits. "At 19, diplomacy is not something you know anything about."
Series comeback with "Charmed"
In 1994, she left the series and, according to reports, was personally dismissed by producer Aaron Spelling. She also left her next leading role in the series "Charmed" after just a few years in a dispute. After that, only minor roles and guest appearances followed.
