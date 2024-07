“National populist tendencies” worry Hahn

More Europe is needed - that was the motto of the Europe Forum at the see:PORT in Pörtschach am Wörthersee. Former ÖVP minister and current EU Commissioner Johannes "Gio" Hahn, Governor Peter Kaiser (SPÖ) and Jürgen Mandl, President of the Carinthian Chamber of Commerce, got to the bottom of why in a keynote speech and panel discussion organized by Forum Velden. Becoming fit for the future and competitive is only possible together - this is especially true for small countries and regions. Carinthia is on the right track anyway, and Hahn sees it as a "shining example" of cross-border cooperation in Europe.