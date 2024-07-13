European Championship final in Berlin
No room for luxury and a staircase to nowhere
The "Krone" took a look around the Olympic Stadium before the final. England's cabin looks plain, the pool party falls flat ...
In the run-up to the European Championship final, the "Krone" took a first look inside the place where England will be celebrating a historic party late on Sunday evening - the dressing room where Harry Kane and Co. will be taking their seats on the final day. And where, just 72 hours beforehand, there was little to indicate the arrival of the Three Lions superstars. Apart from a poster left by an English school class from West Sussex, with signatures and congratulations from the pupils.
Otherwise, the changing room, decorated in EURO blue, is simple, with no trace of luxury. "We're in the Berlin Olympic Stadium here, there's no showing off," the stadium guide makes clear. There are two coat hooks above each of the 26 leather seats and a storage area several meters long in the middle - the 72-square-metre room offers no more comfort for the 26 stars who will take their seats here on Sunday and are used to more luxury in view of a market value of just over 1.5 billion.
Which won't matter to them - they are solely focused on winning the first EURO title in England's history. Which is guaranteed to happen without a party in the adjacent fatigue pool: This has not been used since the outbreak of the Russian war and the energy crisis, standing empty. God's blessing remains unaffected, of course: Any player who wants to can get it before kick-off on Sunday one floor below in the very elegantly designed chapel, where there are also facilities for baptisms and weddings. "There are always athletes or artists who visit this room of silence before their performance," they say.
Renovation costing 240 million euros
There was already a hint of a final atmosphere on the way through the players' corridor: On the right-hand side, door signs designed in the Spanish look pointed to the rooms for the team, coaching team and physio.
The finalists will not get to see the most curious piece of contemporary history - a staircase in the catacombs that has not been needed since the 2004 renovation of the Olympic Stadium, which cost 240 million euros. However, it was not allowed to be removed as it is a listed building. Now it looks lost under the ceiling, leading a dreary existence - as a staircase leading to nowhere.
