Cooperation with VVT
Free public transport to the Generali Open in Kitz
Good news for all tennis fans! The Generali Open Kitzbühel and the Verkehrsverbund Tirol (VVT) announced their cooperation on Friday. Thousands of spectators will be able to travel to and from the sporting spectacle in the Gamsstadt by public transport free of charge.
The renowned clay court tournament attracts more than 50,000 visitors every year. This year, the event is celebrating its 80th birthday. A very special gift has been created for all visitors, according to a joint press release on Friday.
"Top-class sport and sustainability"
In cooperation with the VVT, tennis fans who have secured one of the coveted tickets for Kitzbühel can use local public transport in Tyrol free of charge from July 20 to 27 to travel to and from the event. The aim is to "play a pioneering role in the tennis world" and show "that top-class sport and sustainability go together perfectly."
By offering free travel to and from the tournament, we not only want to offer our guests added value, but also set an example for environmentally friendly travel.
Florian Zinnagl, Geschäftsführer Generali Open
"Thanks to our partnership, the tennis experience for fans starts on their own doorstep - without any traffic, congestion or searching for a parking space. We are very proud of this new partnership with Verkehrsverbund Tirol. By offering free travel to and from the tournament, we not only want to offer our guests added value, but also set an example for environmentally friendly travel," says Florian Zinnagl, Managing Director of the Generali Open.
"One winner of the tournament has already been decided"
VVT Managing Director Alexander Jug adds: "There will be two winners at this year's tournament - and one of them, that much is already clear, is the environment. CO₂ emissions and noise pollution are reduced with every car that is left at home. The region and its inhabitants also benefit from sustainable travel by public transport."
And this is how it works:
- Tennis fans can generate a free public transport ticket on the Generali Open website and use it to travel to and from Kitzbühel by public transport from anywhere in Tyrol.
- The public transport ticket is only valid in combination with a ticket for the tennis tournament. Click here for the ticket generator: Generali Open | Tennis ATP World Tour Kitzbühel | Austria
- Public transport tickets are valid from 20 to 27.07.2024 on scheduled and local VVT services (S-Bahn, REX trains) for the outward and return journey to the event. Long-distance trains operated by ÖBB, SBB and DB/ÖBB (e.g. IC, EC, Railjet) and the Innsbruck core zone are excluded.
What tennis star Dominic Thiem says
Tennis star Dominic Thiem, who will be playing on Center Court in Kitz for the last time this year, on the new partnership: "Anyone who knows me knows that environmental protection is very important to me. That's why I'm delighted that fans can now combine a relaxed journey to the tournament from all over Tyrol with doing something good for the environment."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.