Accident tragedy calls for fire department diving service

Tough test that pays off

It was only in June that new "frogmen" completed their training in Lunz am See - and, of course, in the lake. "After the theoretical exam, they then swam the current in the Erlauf near Purgstall," says Peter Kaufmann from Greinsfurth, Commander of the Diving Service West. Interested firefighters can register with his diving unit from mid-2025, and a new course will begin in 2026.