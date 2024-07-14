LIVE from 9pm: Spain vs England in the European Championship final

The 1966 world champions are longing to win their first European Championship title, and just like three years ago, the silver Henri Delaunay Cup is within their grasp. Back then, the local heroes were left empty-handed after losing a penalty shoot-out in the final against Italy, despite having the home advantage at Wembley Stadium. That is set to change in Berlin, in England's first ever major final match abroad. "We are now calmer in the knockout games and much better prepared. You learn from every experience," Southgate emphasized.