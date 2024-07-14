European Football Championship in the TICKER
LIVE from 9pm: Spain vs England in the European Championship final
The 51st and final match of the 17th European Football Championships: Spain will face England in the grand final. We will be reporting live (see below).
Here is the LIVETICKER:
England are going for their first title in 58 years or 21,169 days, while Spain could once again become the sole record European champions after an outstanding tournament! The final of the European Football Championships in Berlin's Olympic Stadium promises to be a thrilling, evenly-matched duel. While the Spaniards have won all six of their previous matches at the tournament, the English will travel to the German capital driven by a new euphoria at home.
"Just one more step and we'll be in the history books!"
The late 2:1 win over the Netherlands in the semi-final gave the Three Lions hope of ending their seemingly eternal drought, while the strong first-half performance of team boss Gareth Southgate's billion-strong squad gave them renewed confidence. "Just one more step and we'll be in the history books," said Bayern's still untitled goalscorer Harry Kane.
"This is not the end," Southgate announced. The 53-year-old head coach, who two and a half weeks ago was still being pelted with beer cups and passionately booed after poor performances, is on his way to becoming a national hero and is now on the verge of the ultimate coronation. Things can happen quickly in soccer.
"A gigantic game that can change our lives!"
After a weak group stage, it was a bit of luck, a last-minute stroke of genius from Jude Bellingham in the round of 16 against Slovakia and a lot of morale that led England to the final. A "gigantic game that can change our lives and the lives of our families" now awaits, said Cole Palmer, who set up Ollie Watkins' late winner in the semi-final.
The 1966 world champions are longing to win their first European Championship title, and just like three years ago, the silver Henri Delaunay Cup is within their grasp. Back then, the local heroes were left empty-handed after losing a penalty shoot-out in the final against Italy, despite having the home advantage at Wembley Stadium. That is set to change in Berlin, in England's first ever major final match abroad. "We are now calmer in the knockout games and much better prepared. You learn from every experience," Southgate emphasized.
King Charles III worries about the nation's blood pressure
His team made three comebacks in the last three games, and England held their nerve in the quarter-final against Switzerland in the penalty shoot-out. King Charles III was therefore worried about the nation's blood pressure, and the new Prime Minister Keir Starmer has the people dreaming of a new national holiday in the event of a European Championship title. Starmer will be present at the stadium, as will Prince William, the Spanish head of government Pedro Sanchez and King Felipe VI of Spain, among others.
Southgate's term of office, which has been running since 2016, could be continued regardless of the final result, as the British Telegraph reported. Now the biggest possible opponent awaits. Spain have undoubtedly been the team of this European Championship so far, knocking hosts Germany and top favorites France out of the tournament one after the other in thrilling matches and are also considered slight favorites by the bookmakers.
Spain team boss expects a "huge spectacle"
Team boss Luis de la Fuente is expecting "a huge spectacle" in the final, in which he will be able to call on the recently suspended defenders Dani Carvajal and Robin Le Normand again. Led by the brilliant wingers Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams, the Furia Roja are hoping to win their fourth European Championship title after 1964, 2008 and 2012, which would be a record.
The super-talented Yamal, who became the youngest European Championship goalscorer with his dream goal in the 2:1 semi-final against France, and Williams are currently enjoying holidays galore anyway. Williams celebrated his 22nd birthday on Friday, and Yamal was also keen to celebrate his 17th birthday with his team-mates on Saturday. The third holiday is to follow on Sunday.
"People are dreaming and rejoicing!"
"We create this feeling of hope. People dream and are happy," said De la Fuente. This is especially true for teenager Yamal, who could also be the grandson of his 63-year-old coach. The huge hype following his historic dream goal increased once again. A photo of Yamal being bathed as a baby by superstar Lionel Messi went viral on social media.
If Yamal becomes European champion today, he would be exactly half the age Messi was when he won his first major title with Argentina. Unlike other youngsters his age, the FC Barcelona super footballer doesn't want any special gifts for his special day. "Nothing, just win, win, win," he said.
"We have the biggest possible test ahead of us!"
Southgate is also impressed by the new Furia Roja with their attacking verve, their boldness and Rodri as the boss in midfield. "We're playing against the best team in the tournament and we have one day less to prepare. But we're still here and we're fighting," said the coach. "We are facing the biggest test possible."
The two teams prepared for the final without much fanfare. Southgate had the penultimate session on Friday held behind closed doors. The move to stay away from their own venues in an idyllic setting and enjoy as much peace and quiet as possible seems to have worked for both teams.
On Saturday, the Spanish team traveled from Donaueschingen near Lake Constance and the English team from Blankenhain in Thuringia to the capital. Before leaving their accommodation for the last time after five weeks, Kane and Co. enjoyed some time in the hot pool in the wellness area of their luxury hotel. The plan is to head straight back to the island from Berlin - preferably with the first triumph after 58 years of gloom
