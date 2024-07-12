Vorteilswelt
Trial in Vienna

Actor alleged to have abused child star

Nachrichten
12.07.2024 08:00

On Friday, the trial against an actor who allegedly initiated contact with choirboys begins in Vienna's regional court. The Carinthian is said to have pressured a 13-year-old to perform sexual acts with him via video call. He faces up to five years in prison.

The local theater scene cannot rest. Following the conviction of ex-TV commissioner and ex-Burg star Florian Teichtmeister for child pornography, another trial is now underway against an Austrian actor for another alleged abuse scandal.

Contact with choirboys initiated
The prosecution accuses the previously blameless actor, presenter, musical performer and speaker of having initiated contact with members of the local children's choir as an extra in a production at a large Viennese theater, as reported by the "Krone". He wrote to three choir boys via Instagram and, according to the indictment, wanted to gain their trust - two of them broke off contact.

The accused persistently and manipulatively tried to persuade a very successful 13-year-old child actor - as documented by pages of chats - to start a video call with him and masturbate with him in front of the camera. "With the intention of recording this act or at least securing it with screenshots," the prosecution said in the indictment.

The actor will go on trial on Friday at the Vienna Regional Court for attempted sexual abuse of minors and attempted production of child abuse images. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Sophie Pratschner
Sophie Pratschner
