Trial in Vienna
Actor alleged to have abused child star
On Friday, the trial against an actor who allegedly initiated contact with choirboys begins in Vienna's regional court. The Carinthian is said to have pressured a 13-year-old to perform sexual acts with him via video call. He faces up to five years in prison.
The local theater scene cannot rest. Following the conviction of ex-TV commissioner and ex-Burg star Florian Teichtmeister for child pornography, another trial is now underway against an Austrian actor for another alleged abuse scandal.
Contact with choirboys initiated
The prosecution accuses the previously blameless actor, presenter, musical performer and speaker of having initiated contact with members of the local children's choir as an extra in a production at a large Viennese theater, as reported by the "Krone". He wrote to three choir boys via Instagram and, according to the indictment, wanted to gain their trust - two of them broke off contact.
The accused persistently and manipulatively tried to persuade a very successful 13-year-old child actor - as documented by pages of chats - to start a video call with him and masturbate with him in front of the camera. "With the intention of recording this act or at least securing it with screenshots," the prosecution said in the indictment.
The actor will go on trial on Friday at the Vienna Regional Court for attempted sexual abuse of minors and attempted production of child abuse images.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.