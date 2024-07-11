Sulawesi shrimp & Co.
Counting day at Schönbrunn Zoo
Almost 7000 animals live in the zoo - now the annual inventory has taken place
Stand still, now it's time to count! Whether lively ring-tailed lemurs or majestic Siberian tigers - every year an inventory of all animal inhabitants is carried out at Schönbrunn Zoo. Counting with a clipboard is purely symbolic, as detailed lists of the animal population are kept in the individual enclosures throughout the year.
In any case, the large annual inventory has revealed that Hietzing Zoo is home to 6860 animals from 615 different species and domestic animal breeds. These include various new additions, such as Mexican four-eyed octopuses, Sulawesi cardinal shrimps and Namibian noisy geckos. The latter came to the zoo as part of a confiscation at Vienna-Schwechat Airport.
Exotics are in the majority
There were also plenty of offspring last year, for example among the northern rockhopper penguins, the Kalong flying foxes and the maned seals. Schönbrunn Zoo was the first zoo in the world to succeed in breeding crocodile-tailed tejus - a sensation. In order to maintain healthy reserve populations, animals are also transferred to other zoological institutions.
The zoo cannot say which animals make up the largest population. Some animals are almost impossible to count, such as small fish that live in large shoals. Here, a certain value is estimated for the respective groups. But why all the counting? "So that we can keep track of our animals and set long-term goals, such as for their care and conservation," says the oldest zoo in the world.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.