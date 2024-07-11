Triumph of the right
Political profiler: the left does not take fears seriously
Right-wing parties are increasingly gaining influence in Europe. But what is behind these successes? In a krone.tv interview with Jürgen Winterleitner, political profiler Tatjana Lackner analyzes the triumphs of the right and sharply criticizes the failures of left-wing politics.
According to Tatjana Lackner, the rise of AfD and co. in Europe is a direct consequence of the weaknesses and failures of the left-wing parties. "Some of the left-wing parties were incredibly bad and missed some very sensitive moments over many years," explains the communications expert. The migration crisis of 2015 in particular showed how left-wing parties failed to take the fears of the population seriously and thus created space for right-wing rhetoric. "Many people felt alone," says Lackner.
Parallels to the rhetoric of the 1930s and 40s
Lackner emphasizes that right-wing parties are masters at using social media to communicate directly with voters and reach them emotionally. "Of course, they are relatively good at this game," she says, emphasizing the importance of emotionalization in the rhetoric of right-wing parties. "Stoking fear is also there, of course," she adds, drawing parallels with the rhetoric of the 1930s and 40s.
Profiting from the mistakes of the left
For Lackner, it is clear that right-wing parties benefit from the mistakes of the left and skillfully exploit these weaknesses. "It's not just that they are so insanely good, but that the left was so insanely bad," she summarizes. In her opinion, the future of political communication will depend on whether left-wing parties learn how the rules of the game work and overcome their communication deficits.
What do you think about the election results in France? Join the discussion and tell us what you think in the comments.
Watch the full interview in the video above.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.