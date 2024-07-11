Political profiler: the left does not take fears seriously

According to Tatjana Lackner, the rise of AfD and co. in Europe is a direct consequence of the weaknesses and failures of the left-wing parties. "Some of the left-wing parties were incredibly bad and missed some very sensitive moments over many years," explains the communications expert. The migration crisis of 2015 in particular showed how left-wing parties failed to take the fears of the population seriously and thus created space for right-wing rhetoric. "Many people felt alone," says Lackner.