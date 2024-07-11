"Expert lost"
Curious scene: presenter “plays” Schweinsteiger
What was going on? During the ARD television broadcast before the European Championship semi-final between the Netherlands and England, presenter Alexander Bommes "lost" his celebrity pundit Bastian Schweinsteiger, who was chatting to a player on the pitch. Bommes' reaction to this caused a few laughs.
Presenter Bommes and Schweinsteiger got viewers in the mood for the European Championship semi-final as usual, until the curious scene occurred. After a recorded segment, the ARD director switched back to Bommes and Schweinsteiger on the pitch. But "Schweini" had better things to do, turned his back on his TV colleague, greeted Dutch star Matthijs de Ligt and chatted calmly with Daley Blind, with whom Schweinsteiger had played at Manchester United.
An unusual situation for Bommes: "I've lost my expert, but that's completely fine. Then we carry on alone."
And Bommes had to improvise, starting a curious soliloquy. "I can tell you that the Spaniards won all six games at the European Championships and that without a penalty shoot-out. That's never happened before. Otherwise I would have asked Basti whether he thinks Spain are the best team."
Schweinsteiger imitation
The presenter answered his own questions and slipped into the role of the expert. To make the role reversal perfect, he even took a small step to the left. "I'll just ask him. Yes, the Spanish are a top team, including the way they played against the Germans. The wingers were very impressive."
Bommes also had time for a second question for his Schweinsteiger imitation: "Basti, do you think that the Spaniards have also ended Thomas Müller's career with this?" he asked - and answered: "Yes, I can imagine that."
After around 30 seconds, Schweinsteiger realized his carelessness. Bommes explained the spectacle: "Oh, there you are again, I'm playing you right now and I answered the questions for you."
Expert Schweinsteiger then answered the questions again. An amusing TV moment that Bommes mastered brilliantly as presenter.
