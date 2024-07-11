The mayoral merry-go-round continues

Wörschach: son succeeds his father

A very special change took place in Wörschach on Wednesday evening: Franz Lemmerer retired after 26 years as mayor. But at least when it comes to names, little will change at the top of the Ennstal community: son Franz Josef Lemmerer was elected as his successor. The former bank employee studied music and works as a music school teacher in Liezen and Gröbming and is very active in community life. He has been a member of the municipal council since 2020.