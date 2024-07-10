“Affordable, high-quality education for the whole of Carinthia”

Support for the initiative also comes from the business world: Infineon boss Sabine Herlitschka is Honorary President. "This is about education that is geared towards people's needs. There is still a lot of work to be done," she emphasizes. The aim is to advance the whole of Carinthia. "The goal is affordable, high-quality education, regardless of where you live," explains bfi boss Gerald Pototschnig and FH Rector Peter Granig makes it clear: "No country can do without even one talent."