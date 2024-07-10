Education cooperation
“Affordable, high-quality education for the whole of Carinthia”
Instead of cooking their own soup, the state's major educational institutions for adults want to work more closely together in future. The aim is more education for all Carinthians.
"Only one percent of Carinthians over 50 continue their education. It would be a disaster for the future development of Carinthia if this continues," says WIFI boss Andreas Görgei, painting a bleak picture. "We have a responsibility for the whole country." This is why four large educational institutions have joined forces: the Carinthia University of Applied Sciences, the adult education centers, the bfi and the WIFI. Talks are underway with the University of Klagenfurt.
Education hubs throughout Carinthia
The whole of Carinthia should benefit from this education network, with the education hub in Spittal, which was founded there in 2021 by the Carinthia University of Applied Sciences with a focus on wood, serving as a model. "We want to introduce this model throughout Carinthia," explains Governor Peter Kaiser. "Education is a right and ensures social peace." The chairwoman of the new association, Beate Gfrerer, sees it as an "interface to the state".
Support for the initiative also comes from the business world: Infineon boss Sabine Herlitschka is Honorary President. "This is about education that is geared towards people's needs. There is still a lot of work to be done," she emphasizes. The aim is to advance the whole of Carinthia. "The goal is affordable, high-quality education, regardless of where you live," explains bfi boss Gerald Pototschnig and FH Rector Peter Granig makes it clear: "No country can do without even one talent."
