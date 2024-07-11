Business with rental containers and rental garages is booming

Rising interest rates, strict lending guidelines and high property prices: Fewer and fewer Burgenlanders can still afford to buy their own home and are opting for a semi-detached house, terraced house or cooperative apartment as an alternative. This means that the financing costs are shrinking, but also the usable space. This is because most new-build properties are built without basements or only with small compartments that offer hardly any storage space for all the stuff that accumulates in life. However, renting conventional storage space has also become too expensive for many individual companies. This is why the business with garages and containers for rent is flourishing.