Crocodile killed after fatal attack on child

Saltwater crocodiles more aggressive than freshwater crocodiles

According to government figures, over 100,000 saltwater crocodiles live in the Northern Territory - more than in any other state in Australia. The animals, which are up to six meters long and are also known as "salties", are considered to be extremely aggressive. There are also freshwater crocodiles ("freshies") in the area, but they are less dangerous. On average, there are two fatal crocodile attacks per year throughout the country.