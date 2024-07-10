Animal was shot dead
Crocodile killed after fatal attack on child
After the fatal crocodile attack on a child in Australia, rangers have killed the animal responsible. The 4.2-metre-long reptile had already been tracked down and shot at the weekend, but was only now found floating on the surface of the water, the Northern Territory police said. The authorities confirmed that it was the crocodile that had attacked the twelve-year-old girl in a watercourse a week ago.
The child had been swimming near the Aboriginal community of Nganmarriyanga and suddenly disappeared into Mango Creek. The area is about 360 kilometers southwest of Darwin. There were immediate fears that it could have been the victim of a crocodile. After a large-scale search operation, emergency services discovered the girl's remains on Thursday, two days after the accident.
Head of government hopes for comfort for family
She hopes that the discovery of the crocodile will bring some relief to the family, the Australian ABC quoted the head of the Northern Territory government, Eva Lawler. "I'm delighted that the large crocodile has been found and hopefully this can help the family a little bit after this absolutely heartbreaking incident."
Saltwater crocodiles more aggressive than freshwater crocodiles
According to government figures, over 100,000 saltwater crocodiles live in the Northern Territory - more than in any other state in Australia. The animals, which are up to six meters long and are also known as "salties", are considered to be extremely aggressive. There are also freshwater crocodiles ("freshies") in the area, but they are less dangerous. On average, there are two fatal crocodile attacks per year throughout the country.
