Cell phone warning system for storms delayed

Not yet in operation

However, contrary to earlier announcements, the warning system for our cell phones will probably not "go live" as quickly as the thunderstorm last Saturday. This is because Finance Minister Magnus Brunner (ÖVP) said in March 2023: "The regional tests are now starting, after which the warning system will be rolled out nationwide." A year later, in March of this year, the then State Secretary for Digital Affairs Florian Tursky (also ÖVP) announced that the "final stages of implementation" were underway and that the system would be launched in the summer. Now, in response to an inquiry from the Ministry of the Interior, "We are currently working on the implementation of the system. The plan is to launch AT-Alert with a test operation in 2024."