Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

After a severe storm

Cell phone warning system for storms delayed

Nachrichten
10.07.2024 09:00

Smartphone users should be informed automatically via push notifications in the event of danger. The public prosecutor's office is now investigating the storm in Linz, in which two event participants were seriously injured by a tree. An expert is now looking into the condition of the fallen ginkgo tree.

comment0 Kommentare

Now it's the turn of the public prosecutor's office: "We have received a report," says their spokesperson Florian Roitner, after the police had previously started investigating the devastating storm on Saturday - we reported. "There is an investigation into negligent bodily harm", says Roitner. At Tummelplatz in Linz, several people were hit by parts of a 28-meter-high ginkgo tree and some were seriously injured. A separate expert is to clarify the condition of the ginkgo.

The violent storm on Saturday also covered several roofs in the central area (Bild: Berufsfeuerwehr Linz)
The violent storm on Saturday also covered several roofs in the central area
(Bild: Berufsfeuerwehr Linz)

Function should prevent surprises
Despite forecasts, the violent storm took many by surprise. To prevent this from happening in future, the Ministry of the Interior is working on implementing a warning system for smartphones called AT-Alert. This allows the nine state warning centers and the Ministry of the Interior to send push notifications to all cell phones that are located in the area of a specific transmission mast where danger is imminent. For example, in the event of natural disasters such as squalls, but also gas leaks, nuclear accidents or similar.

Not yet in operation
However, contrary to earlier announcements, the warning system for our cell phones will probably not "go live" as quickly as the thunderstorm last Saturday. This is because Finance Minister Magnus Brunner (ÖVP) said in March 2023: "The regional tests are now starting, after which the warning system will be rolled out nationwide." A year later, in March of this year, the then State Secretary for Digital Affairs Florian Tursky (also ÖVP) announced that the "final stages of implementation" were underway and that the system would be launched in the summer. Now, in response to an inquiry from the Ministry of the Interior, "We are currently working on the implementation of the system. The plan is to launch AT-Alert with a test operation in 2024."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Philipp Stadler
Philipp Stadler
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf