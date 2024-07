Russia hit by a swarm of drones: at least 1 dead

One dead and two injured in Belgorod

According to Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, one person died in a night-time attack in the border region of Belgorod and two were injured. Russian air defense systems destroyed 38 drones, including 21 over the Rostov region and seven over Kursk, according to the Ministry of Defense in Moscow. Both areas border Ukraine. According to the ministry, three drones were destroyed over Belgorod. The Volgograd region, which does not share a border with Ukraine, is not mentioned by the ministry in its list.