Simple tips
How to get through everyday life fit as a woman!
Pain while doing housework? It doesn't have to be. Physiotherapist Julia Wolf has tips on how women can get through everyday life in good shape. Simple exercises can easily help - in your own living room, not in the gym.
Cleaning windows, vacuuming, mopping floors or carrying crates of beer for the men. Well, we women are spared nothing. It's understandable that cleaning and shopping are only enjoyable to a limited extent. But when such tasks are also painful, our enthusiasm plummets.
Many back problems
Physiotherapist Julia Wolf has some simple tips to help women stay fit throughout the day. "If we don't train our muscles regularly, our backs start to ache when we're gardening after winter. The majority of my patients have complaints in their lower back muscles because their torso is weak and under-trained. After giving birth, people often don't do proper back training or strengthening. Then you get problems because the weak points of the pelvic floor or lower back muscles have not been corrected," says the expert.
Those pesky bent arms
The triceps have a high proportion of fat. However, the triceps are a muscle that can be trained very easily and with many repetitions. The main reason for this is the visual incentive to avoid the bendy arms, and the triceps are the counterpart to the biceps (arm flexors). To do this, support yourself with your hands on a sofa, for example, and slowly lower your bottom towards the floor and push it back up again.
Tip from Julia Wolf
Living room as a gym
"A good exercise to strengthen the back extensors is to lie on the floor, squeeze your shoulder blades together and lift your arms off the floor.
Another would be to lie on your back, raise your pelvis and hold it for four seconds, dynamically going up and down. This strengthens the posterior chain, the back and the back of the legs. When I lift my leg, I have to make sure that my pelvis doesn't tilt," explains the physiotherapist.
Lifting beer crates
What do I need to pay attention to when lifting heavy objects such as crates of beer or large boxes? A straight back is important. Stand hip-width apart on the floor, a firm stance is crucial. Put your sternum out, bring your shoulder blades down together, go low, build up good core tension and pull your belly button towards your spine. Then lift the object with a straight back.
Tip from Julia Wolf
"Older women often come with shoulder problems. Hanging up laundry or other activities put strain on the shoulder joint, which is otherwise not used very often. The calcifications that accumulate over the years loosen, causing discomfort. The shoulder joint is a ball-and-socket joint and should be used and strengthened in all possible movements," says Wolf.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.