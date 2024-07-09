How to get through everyday life fit as a woman!

The triceps have a high proportion of fat. However, the triceps are a muscle that can be trained very easily and with many repetitions. The main reason for this is the visual incentive to avoid the bendy arms, and the triceps are the counterpart to the biceps (arm flexors). To do this, support yourself with your hands on a sofa, for example, and slowly lower your bottom towards the floor and push it back up again.

Tip from Julia Wolf