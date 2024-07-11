Cigarettes After Sex: melancholy in midsummer

A large part of success in show business is down to the right timing. Music that seems arbitrary can quickly become a top seller if you hit the zeitgeist or strike the right note at the right moment. Greg Gonzalez, on the other hand, can tell you a thing or two about how it doesn't work. The son of a video distributor from El Paso in Texas grew up with thousands of video cassettes behind him and was obsessed early on with the question of how a person with an affinity for music could write a song in such a way that it fired the listener's imagination and wafted through the ear canals in the most cinematic way possible. When he released the EP "I." with his band Cigarettes After Sex in 2012, disillusionment followed hot on his heels. Nobody was interested in his romantic slowcore and the project seemed to sink before it even set sail.