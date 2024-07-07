Investigations underway
After Drege’s death: Last stage becomes a memorial ride
The Tour of Austria was shaken by the death of Norwegian professional cyclist Andre Drege on Saturday. It has now been decided that the final stage will not be ridden due to the tragic death on the Glockner stage. At the request of André Drege's family and team, there will be a condolence ride to the Patscherkofel. Meanwhile, the police continue to investigate.
After a few short speeches, the memorial ride is scheduled to start in Kufstein at 11 am. However, the cycling pros will only ride a few meters before getting into cars to drive to the valley station of the Glungezer cable cars in Innsbruck. There will be another short speech at around 1 pm. The condolence ride from Tulfes to the valley station of the Patscherkofelbahn in Igls will finally begin at around 1.30 pm.
The Italian Diego Ulissi is the overall winner ahead of the Colombian Brandon Smith and the American Magnus Sheffield. Felix Großschartner from Upper Austria was the best Austrian in fourth place.
"Together with the sporting directors and riders of the teams, we decided not to race today's stage and instead to hold a neutralized condolence ride in memory of André Drege. The memorial ride was the express wish of André's father, his teammates and his entire team. It gives the entire cycling family the opportunity to come to terms with what has happened and to remember André Drege. Our entire team is devastated by this tragic accident and our thoughts and prayers are with André's family, his loved ones and his team Coop-Repsol at this incredibly difficult time," says Tour Director Thomas Pupp.
Tragedy on the Grossglockner
The 25-year-old Drege from the Coop Repsol team crashed on the descent from the Grossglockner to Heiligenblut and succumbed to his injuries. Drege was part of the breakaway group, was found unconscious at the side of the road and died at the scene of the accident, according to the police.
"We are devastated by the tragic death of André Drege. Our thoughts and prayers are with André's family and loved ones at this incredibly difficult time," said the Norwegian racing team of the accident victim. At the same time, they asked that the family's wish for privacy be respected at this difficult time.
Police are investigating the course of the accident
Drege crashed "for reasons as yet unknown", according to the police statement. "He was found lying unconscious next to the road by road users and resuscitated. The resuscitation was subsequently continued by the team from the C7 rescue helicopter, but was unsuccessful." Drivers who were in a high-speed lane nearby at the time of the accident are being questioned about the circumstances of the accident. The accident victim's bike will also be examined.
The continuation of the race was uncertain on Saturday, especially as several of the riders knew Drege personally and are unlikely to be able to continue. The announcement on how to proceed was finally made on Sunday morning after a meeting of the Tour entourage in Kufstein. It was finally announced: There will be a neutralized memorial ride to Igls.
Great shock
Meanwhile, the shock in the cycling world is still deep. Tour de France leader Tadej Pogacar expressed his shock. "I'm in shock," said the Slovenian. "It's hard to come to terms with what happened. It's very sad to hear." The news illustrates once again how dangerous the sport is. "We have a cool job, but in most cases it's very dangerous," explained Pogacar, adding later. "In the cycling world, we really have to look out for each other and take care of each other."
It's hard to process what happened. It's very sad to hear.
Tadej Pogacar
Norway's Alexander Kristoff was deeply saddened at the Tour de France when he learned of his compatriot's death. "This is very bad news," Kristoff regretted. "I knew him a bit, I was on the national team with him. He was a good guy," added the 37-year-old. The impressive solo ride over 140 km by Jonas Abrahamsen from the Norwegian team Uno-X was also lost in the face of this bad news.
Numerous professional teams and the UCI expressed their dismay and sympathy via "X". "The UCI is devastated by the death of professional cyclist André Drege at the Tour of Austria," said the world governing body. "Our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates."
Austria's Sports Minister Werner Kogler also expressed his sadness: "The tragic accidental death of the Norwegian professional cyclist André Drege on the penultimate stage of the Tour of Austria fills me with sadness. My thoughts are with his family and his teammates, for whom nothing is the same after this terrible loss."
