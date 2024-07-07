After Drege’s death: Last stage becomes a memorial ride

"Together with the sporting directors and riders of the teams, we decided not to race today's stage and instead to hold a neutralized condolence ride in memory of André Drege. The memorial ride was the express wish of André's father, his teammates and his entire team. It gives the entire cycling family the opportunity to come to terms with what has happened and to remember André Drege. Our entire team is devastated by this tragic accident and our thoughts and prayers are with André's family, his loved ones and his team Coop-Repsol at this incredibly difficult time," says Tour Director Thomas Pupp.