Salzburg kickers are looking for a job

However, his intermezzo at the camp was only brief; the 26-year-old, who played for Leoben last season, is now on trial at Admira. The full-back is also taking part in the training camp with the ambitious second division club and is hoping to sign a contract afterwards. "I think it looks quite good. The club has a lot of good players and will certainly play a good role in the 2nd division. Hopefully we'll come to an agreement," says the Kuchler, who is determined to stay in the professional game. "I don't really have a plan B."