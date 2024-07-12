New Audi RS Q8 is now the most powerful Audi ever

To underline this, the Ingolstadt-based company sent its SUV flagship to the Nürburgring, where it set a new lap record for the SUV class (7:36.698 minutes). In the standard sprint, the performance model reaches 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds, 0.2 seconds faster than the standard RS. The top speed in both variants is 250 km/h, but can be increased to 280 or even 305 km/h on request.