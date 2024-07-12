Nordschleife record holder
New Audi RS Q8 is now the most powerful Audi ever
Instead of one RS model, Audi is now offering two in the Q8. 40 extra horsepower is available for just under 17,000 euros extra. The NoVA rate of 39 percent applies equally here and there.
Audi is crowning its Q8 model series twice over: in addition to the RS model, which has now been given a facelift, there is now a performance version with 40 extra horsepower and a Nordschleife record. Prices for the sportily optimized SUV coupé start at just over 200,000 euros, with the new top version costing around 220,000 euros.
The all-wheel drive is powered by the 4.0-liter biturbo V8 with mild hybrid technology known from the previous model and at least 600 hp. In the performance model, 640 hp is available, making this variant the most powerful series-produced combustion model in the company's history.
To underline this, the Ingolstadt-based company sent its SUV flagship to the Nürburgring, where it set a new lap record for the SUV class (7:36.698 minutes). In the standard sprint, the performance model reaches 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds, 0.2 seconds faster than the standard RS. The top speed in both variants is 250 km/h, but can be increased to 280 or even 305 km/h on request.
On the outside, the RS models adopt the gentle facelift innovations of the civilian Q8, which mainly concern details on the grille and lights. Inside, there are new decors and decorative stitching as well as higher-resolution screens.
The technical equipment includes an adaptive air suspension with special RS tuning, all-wheel steering and Matrix LED light. Active roll stabilization, a sports differential and a ceramic brake system (standard on the Performance model) are available for an extra charge. Laser light is also available as an option for the headlights.
The RS variants round off the drive program for the Q7's coupé brother. Two six-cylinder diesel engines, a six-cylinder petrol engine and the slightly less sharply tuned SQ8 sports model with eight cylinders and 507 hp have been available to order since last fall. Prices range from 91,200 euros to 101,000 euros.
