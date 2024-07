Poolbar: Once there and gone

"Krone":The Poolbar Festival gets off to a fresh start every year because it is always organized differently. What did the "generator", the creative lab, come up with this year?

Herwig Bauer: This year's theme is "hin und weg", which reminded the Generator graphic designers of old times. Times that are just gone. And so Teletext came to mind, this tool of times gone by. In this edition of the festival, the architecture relies on playing with curtains. This allows rooms to be faded out, reduced or enlarged - without the need for a fence. Instead of rigid boundaries, this year we are working with this elegant solution, which is also very functional. Efficient and aesthetic at the same time.