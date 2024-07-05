Ländle police to be led by a woman in future

Vorarlberg will therefore be the second federal state after Carinthia to have a woman at the head of the police force. A fact that Karner particularly emphasizes: "I am delighted that Uta Bachmann, another highly qualified and highly suitable state police director, is taking up her post. She has led the State Office for State Security and Counter-Extremism in an outstanding manner and has delivered an excellent performance. We already have classes of police students in which there are more women than men. It is therefore all the more important that this is also reflected at management level."