Hope for stability in an insecure country

Opportunist. Socialist. Realist. The new Labour leader Keir Starmer has many attributes. When the Labour opposition suffered its biggest election defeat since 1935 in December 2019, Starmer was one of the few Labour MPs to shake Prime Minister Boris Johnson's hand and congratulate him. He has already announced that he does not want to renegotiate Brexit. Critics accused him of opportunism. "Starmer is against Brexit. But not a dogmatist," says political scientist Melanie Sully. Starmer was and is a realist. There is still time for a domestic political war with the Conservatives after the coronavirus crisis. And he was proved right.