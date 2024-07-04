Changing of the guard is certain
Great Britain: Labour clearly ahead, Sunak crashes
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak suffered a historic defeat in the British general election on Thursday. His Tories came a distant second behind Keir Starmer's Social Democratic Labor Party.
Millions of people were able to cast their votes before the polling stations closed at 11 p.m. (CEST). The first forecast, based on post-election polls, already paints a more than clear picture.
Sunak slides into a debacle
And this shows a debacle for the incumbent Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. As the pollsters already reported in the run-up to the election, he is more than clearly defeated by the opposition party Labour.
As the party with the most votes, Labor achieved 410 seats, while the Conservatives only managed 131 seats. The Liberal Democrats have 61 seats, while Nigel Farage's Reform Party has 13. They are followed by the Scottish National Party SNP (10 seats), Plaid Cymru (4 seats) and the Greens (2 seats).
The election day poll is based on data from voters at around 130 polling stations in England, Scotland and Wales. In the last five general elections, the accuracy of exit polls has ranged from 1.5 to 7.5 seats. The 650 constituencies will be counted until Friday morning, when the final result will be known. King Charles III officially commissions the new Prime Minister to form a government on Friday.
Complicated electoral system
Around 46 million voters are eligible, all 650 seats in the House of Commons are allocated by direct mandate. The absolute majority in the House of Commons is 326 seats. In the last election in 2019, the Tories won 365 seats and Labour had 202 seats. In the British first-past-the-post system, however, only the candidate with the most votes wins the constituency. All other votes have no effect.
The Conservative Tories have ruled the UK for 14 years, with prime ministers such as Boris Johnson and Liz Truss at the helm.
