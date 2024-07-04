Great Britain: Labour clearly ahead, Sunak crashes

Complicated electoral system

Around 46 million voters are eligible, all 650 seats in the House of Commons are allocated by direct mandate. The absolute majority in the House of Commons is 326 seats. In the last election in 2019, the Tories won 365 seats and Labour had 202 seats. In the British first-past-the-post system, however, only the candidate with the most votes wins the constituency. All other votes have no effect.