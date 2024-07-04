Automatically saved design

Comment: Salzburg presidents

Helga Rabl-Stadler can tell you a thing or two about how tough the early years of a Salzburg Festival president can be, when the then Artistic Director Mortier would have loved to box her back into her dirndl store in Getreidegasse. Kristina Hammer, a German-Swiss national with a doctorate in business law and management, has been no different since she took over on January 1, 2022. It's an open secret that artistic director Markus Hinterhäuser can't get on with the PR lady, the tugging of powers back and forth is evidence of a "suboptimal internal relationship in the directorate", the mayor also stated, and there has been increasing talk of Hammer's disempowerment - especially as the governor is known to dream of the festival presidency himself. Incidentally, this includes the areas of representation, marketing, PR, sales - and fundraising, i.e. raising sponsorship money. Hammer has now impressively proven that she can do this by landing another big fish. Mission accomplished!