End of school in Upper Austria
Around 200,000 pupils start their summer vacation
Upper Austria's children receive their school reports today. But not all of them will have the whole two months off, with summer school being held at 100 locations. The "Krone" takes a look back at the school year that has just ended in Upper Austria.
The summer vacation is finally starting for the approximately 200,000 pupils at Upper Austria's 1000 schools. Many of them can look forward to good grades at the end of the year: around 23 percent of young people at AHS received a "very good" in German, 27 percent in English and 20 percent in mathematics. At the BHS, the figures are 16, 21 and 17 percent respectively. However, the year was not so positive for everyone; for example, 558 pupils were even suspended.
Awards for sport and music
Educational institutions were particularly successful in the areas of sport and music last year: 86 of them were awarded the school sport seal of approval for their commitment to physical activity. The 43 state championships recorded 20,000 participants. The "Meistersingerschule" award, a seal of quality for children's and youth choir work, was presented 92 times.
Summer school at 100 locations
Almost 4070 young Upper Austrians will also be sitting in classrooms in August and September. They attend the summer school, which takes place at 100 locations. There, they repeat content from previous years in small groups and prepare for the next one or study for the transfer to another type of school. They are supervised by 442 teachers and 176 student teachers, with an additional 37 young people supporting them in their tasks as "buddies". "The summer school is very popular," says education officer Christine Haberlander, who looks back on the past year with satisfaction.
Most children starting school in Linz
In the fall, 15,253 girls and boys begin a new phase in their lives with the first grade. The highest number of new registrations is at the elementary school in Linz and Linz-Land with 1888 and 1548 children respectively. The lowest numbers were in the districts of Eferding and Steyr-Stadt, where only 391 and 304 pupils respectively started.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
