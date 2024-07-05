Around 200,000 pupils start their summer vacation

Summer school at 100 locations

Almost 4070 young Upper Austrians will also be sitting in classrooms in August and September. They attend the summer school, which takes place at 100 locations. There, they repeat content from previous years in small groups and prepare for the next one or study for the transfer to another type of school. They are supervised by 442 teachers and 176 student teachers, with an additional 37 young people supporting them in their tasks as "buddies". "The summer school is very popular," says education officer Christine Haberlander, who looks back on the past year with satisfaction.