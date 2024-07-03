Used cars now 1800 euros cheaper on average

This is also partly responsible for the general downward trend in car costs, says Menches: "The high interest rates on loans are making financing more expensive for dealers, and the longer a car stays with them, the more expensive it becomes. They therefore have more pressure to sell and are giving discounts again. So the market is normalizing." In fact, the failure of the supply chains for new cars two years ago suddenly drove the level for old cars up from around 25,500 euros to around 28,500 euros. It remained fairly constant there until the end of 2023. There are now plenty of new vehicles available again, so the demand for used cars is easing - and with it the purchase prices for consumers.