Thunderstorm mountains are nature’s “sharp weapon”

"Krone":Rainfall has been shorter and more concentrated for some time now. What is the reason for this?

Zimmermann: Global warming is intensifying the water cycle: on the one hand, more water is evaporating, on the other hand, rainfall is becoming heavier. For every degree of warming, the atmosphere can absorb around 7 percent more water vapor. However, the evaporation rate only increases by around 4 percent, which means that evaporation cannot keep up with the increased absorption capacity of the atmosphere. This imbalance means that it tends to rain a little less frequently, but when the weather conditions are right, it rains all the more heavily.