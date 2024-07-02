Boy (4) fell out of window: how to prevent it

Lockable window handles

The accident is not an isolated incident: "There have been a lot of window falls recently. Upper Austria is particularly affected," says Johanna Trauner-Karner, safety expert at the Austrian Road Safety Board. "The very best thing is to bar windows with fall protection. The second option is lockable window handles, which can be retrofitted relatively easily and locked with a key." Trauner-Karner also recommends paying attention to safety measures when the children are with their grandparents or other guardians.