Will the Wachau Danube bridge be demolished without replacement?

Let's summarize once again: The Danube bridge near Mautern connects the booming south bank with the "real" Wachau on the left bank of the Danube, as it is advertised in tourist guides. Thousands of commuters and quite a few students use the river crossing to reach Krems. But the old structure is getting on in years and urgently needs to be renewed. In fact, construction should have been underway since last fall. But so far only a construction hut has been erected.