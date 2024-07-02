Educational institutions
100 percent organic: the state is now tightening the quota
By 2025, the proportion of organic food in schools and kindergartens must be 100 percent. A plan that is now in danger of failing.
By December 31, 2024 at the latest, the proportion of organic food in schools and kindergartens must be 100 percent. The state government has also enshrined this visionary goal, which has been dubbed utopian by the opposition for years, in the Child Education and Care Act.
State works on sustainable food supply
Not all municipalities are happy with this regulation. However, meeting the 100 percent quota now seems a long way off, as can be heard behind closed doors not only from countless municipalities, but also from the state. When asked, they say that they are constantly evaluating and working on new and innovative solutions in the area of sustainable food supply of the highest quality. They are therefore currently working on a model that will continue to focus on organic products and also take other high-quality products into account.
In any case, the aim is still to provide children with sustainable and healthy food of excellent quality from their own province all year round.
Bioland Burgenland
Incidentally, organic areas in Burgenland have been expanded to 70,288 hectares in recent years, which corresponds to over 40 percent. Almost 30 percent of farms have converted to organic farming. One of the main objectives of the "Bioland Burgenland" strategy is to increase the proportion of organically farmed agricultural land to 50 percent by 2027.
Currently, the organic share in kindergartens and schools must be at least 50 percent. If this does not happen, the funding for personnel costs will be reduced. The biggest problems in meeting the organic quota currently lie with suppliers, because if they are not certified organic, they have to switch to goods from wholesale markets. The organic quota also means higher prices, which in turn have to be passed on to parents.
Aiming for uniform prices from Kalch to Kittsee
Küche Burgenland, which supplies kindergartens and schools in many municipalities with lunches, will also have to increase its prices again by 8 percent in the coming school year. The pricing is also causing displeasure. Different suppliers are responsible for different prices. The state and Küche Burgenland now want to turn this screw and create a uniform system.
