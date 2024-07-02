Forum
Election posters: useful or superfluous?
No pre-election period without election posters! Roadside signs or their equivalents on billboards have long been an integral part of political campaigns. The individual parties use them to draw the public's attention to their candidates and highlight their most important messages. But are they still relevant today? Join the discussion!
On the one hand, posters can be used to communicate political positions briefly and succinctly and present the party with an appealing image. They are easy to put up or affix anywhere and their presence can have a positive effect on voter turnout. On the other hand, the abbreviated statements on them contribute little to a well-founded political discussion. The costs and limited reach in times of social media and online platforms can also be criticized. And last but not least, there are always unsightly images in the truest sense of the word when the posters are graffitied.
Do you personally find election posters informative or rather disturbing in the cityscape? Have you ever reconsidered your voting decision because of an election poster? Do you think that they generally still play a major role in today's world? What alternatives do you think might make more sense for conveying political content? In your opinion, should election advertising perhaps be fundamentally rethought? We look forward to your contributions!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.