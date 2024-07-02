Election posters: useful or superfluous?

On the one hand, posters can be used to communicate political positions briefly and succinctly and present the party with an appealing image. They are easy to put up or affix anywhere and their presence can have a positive effect on voter turnout. On the other hand, the abbreviated statements on them contribute little to a well-founded political discussion. The costs and limited reach in times of social media and online platforms can also be criticized. And last but not least, there are always unsightly images in the truest sense of the word when the posters are graffitied.