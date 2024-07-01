Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Consequences of the flood

Mega-damage, insurance only pays a fraction

Nachrichten
01.07.2024 19:00

It will soon be four weeks since devastating flash floods caused extreme damage; those affected still need help

comment0 Kommentare

The shock is still fresh in many people's minds - every time it rains, the fear of further flooding resonates. These have recently been triggered by storms that have been so localized and severe.

The district of Unterlungitz in the Hartberg-Fürstenfeld district was hit extremely hard by the dramatic flooding at the beginning of June. As recently reported, even the fire department became a victim: all that remained of the two-month-old vehicle used to rescue people was a total loss! It could only be financed with great difficulty - there is simply not enough money for a new one. And that is something that is urgently needed for the general public! At the moment, the 28-year-old, already discarded vehicle has to be used for emergencies! But how long will it last? . ?

Donations arrive 100 percent

But Unterlungitz had many more people affected. The deputy mayor himself is standing up for two families who were hit particularly hard. Both of their homes were flooded - and their cars were also destroyed. According to initial estimates, the insurance will only pay a fraction of the damage.

If you would like to help, you can be sure: Your donation will go exactly and 100 percent where you want it to go and where it is urgently needed. It is also tax-deductible!

"Die Krone helps", KW severe weather 2024, AT152081500044569523

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christa Blümel
Christa Blümel
Claudia Fulterer
Claudia Fulterer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf