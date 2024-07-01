Consequences of the flood
Mega-damage, insurance only pays a fraction
It will soon be four weeks since devastating flash floods caused extreme damage; those affected still need help
The shock is still fresh in many people's minds - every time it rains, the fear of further flooding resonates. These have recently been triggered by storms that have been so localized and severe.
The district of Unterlungitz in the Hartberg-Fürstenfeld district was hit extremely hard by the dramatic flooding at the beginning of June. As recently reported, even the fire department became a victim: all that remained of the two-month-old vehicle used to rescue people was a total loss! It could only be financed with great difficulty - there is simply not enough money for a new one. And that is something that is urgently needed for the general public! At the moment, the 28-year-old, already discarded vehicle has to be used for emergencies! But how long will it last? . ?
Donations arrive 100 percent
But Unterlungitz had many more people affected. The deputy mayor himself is standing up for two families who were hit particularly hard. Both of their homes were flooded - and their cars were also destroyed. According to initial estimates, the insurance will only pay a fraction of the damage.
If you would like to help, you can be sure: Your donation will go exactly and 100 percent where you want it to go and where it is urgently needed. It is also tax-deductible!
"Die Krone helps", KW severe weather 2024, AT152081500044569523
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
