Mega-damage, insurance only pays a fraction

The district of Unterlungitz in the Hartberg-Fürstenfeld district was hit extremely hard by the dramatic flooding at the beginning of June. As recently reported, even the fire department became a victim: all that remained of the two-month-old vehicle used to rescue people was a total loss! It could only be financed with great difficulty - there is simply not enough money for a new one. And that is something that is urgently needed for the general public! At the moment, the 28-year-old, already discarded vehicle has to be used for emergencies! But how long will it last? . ?