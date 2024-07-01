Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Belgium provoked

“Kick to the shin” – Mbappe remains cool

Nachrichten
01.07.2024 14:55

An entertaining video published by the Belgian FA suggests a "kick to the shin" by Kylian Mbappe. An apology has since been issued. And the supposedly exposed Mbappe himself? Remains surprisingly cool.

comment0 Kommentare

You have to have a special approach to the phenomenon of humor to find the video funny. "Who's going to kick Mbappe in the shins?" asks Belgian comedian Pablo Andres, speaking rhythmically and acting subtly hyperactive. In the picture with him: Belgium defender Amadou Onana. And he gives the answer - also somewhat rhythmically - (while Andres seems to finally blow a fuse): "Onana, Amadou Onana."

"We're sorry"
The Belgian association has since realized that the video was meant to be funnier than it was apparently actually received by the general public. "The video was meant to be entertaining. If it didn't come across that way, we're sorry," read an official statement.

Mbappe: "With whom?"
Mbappe himself remains surprisingly cool in the matter, as cool-headed as in front of goal. At the final press conference for the round of 16 match between France and Belgium, the Frenchman was asked whether he would swap shirts with Onana after the game. Mbappe, as shrewd as in the penalty area: "With whom?" In response to the journalist's clarification, Mbappe explained: "Do you know how many people talk about me? If he wants my jersey, he can have it." Dust-dry finish.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf