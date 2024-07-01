Belgium provoked
“Kick to the shin” – Mbappe remains cool
An entertaining video published by the Belgian FA suggests a "kick to the shin" by Kylian Mbappe. An apology has since been issued. And the supposedly exposed Mbappe himself? Remains surprisingly cool.
You have to have a special approach to the phenomenon of humor to find the video funny. "Who's going to kick Mbappe in the shins?" asks Belgian comedian Pablo Andres, speaking rhythmically and acting subtly hyperactive. In the picture with him: Belgium defender Amadou Onana. And he gives the answer - also somewhat rhythmically - (while Andres seems to finally blow a fuse): "Onana, Amadou Onana."
"We're sorry"
The Belgian association has since realized that the video was meant to be funnier than it was apparently actually received by the general public. "The video was meant to be entertaining. If it didn't come across that way, we're sorry," read an official statement.
Mbappe: "With whom?"
Mbappe himself remains surprisingly cool in the matter, as cool-headed as in front of goal. At the final press conference for the round of 16 match between France and Belgium, the Frenchman was asked whether he would swap shirts with Onana after the game. Mbappe, as shrewd as in the penalty area: "With whom?" In response to the journalist's clarification, Mbappe explained: "Do you know how many people talk about me? If he wants my jersey, he can have it." Dust-dry finish.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
