Pupils clean stumbling blocks in Klagenfurt

Mayor thanked the pupils

Mayor Christian Scheider not only thanked the young people, but also Ilse Geson-Gombos, the coordinator of the WIMO's remembrance culture department: "Especially in times like these, it is essential to stand up against racism and misanthropy and to regularly set a public example against forgetting. The city of Klagenfurt is aware of its responsibility and has many initiatives in the culture of remembrance. It's nice to see that the younger generation also shares this value."