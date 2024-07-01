Former prisoners as mentors for children

Ten-year-old vandals, 13-year-old car thieves, a 14-year-old boy who beats a lifeguard until he is ready for hospital: There has been no shortage of shocking examples of juvenile delinquency in Upper Austria recently. While the ÖVP and FPÖ - contrary to the opinion of many experts - are calling for tougher penalties for young people, the responsible provincial councillor Michael Lindner (SPÖ) is trying a different approach: child and youth welfare services will cover the costs of an innovative prevention project called "Mentors4youth" and thus enable it to start soon, he announced to the "Krone" newspaper.