Project planned
Former prisoners as mentors for children
Drastic crimes, also committed by children under the age of criminal responsibility. There have been headlines like this time and again in recent days, and such "careers" usually end up behind bars. To avoid this and keep young people on the right path, a new project with real "jailbirds" is to be launched.
Ten-year-old vandals, 13-year-old car thieves, a 14-year-old boy who beats a lifeguard until he is ready for hospital: There has been no shortage of shocking examples of juvenile delinquency in Upper Austria recently. While the ÖVP and FPÖ - contrary to the opinion of many experts - are calling for tougher penalties for young people, the responsible provincial councillor Michael Lindner (SPÖ) is trying a different approach: child and youth welfare services will cover the costs of an innovative prevention project called "Mentors4youth" and thus enable it to start soon, he announced to the "Krone" newspaper.
"Cautionary tales"
Specifically, the idea is for former prisoners to be deployed as mentors for at-risk young people - "to serve as cautionary examples and teach them about the consequences of violence and crime", says the SP provincial councillor. The "Prisoners help young people" initiative, which has already proved its worth in Germany in the recent past, is a model for this.
Reasons for exclusion
Turning former offenders loose on children - a good idea? "To ensure the best possible protection, it is crucial that all people who work with children and young people are highly trained," reassures Michael Lindner. In addition, people with certain criminal records - such as offenders who have committed crimes against children and young people - should be excluded from the project. The mentors are trained by Mopäd GmbH and the "Prisoners help young people" association.
"We want to reach as many young people as possible with effective violence prevention in Upper Austria," says Mopäd Managing Director Günther König.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.