A green journey through seven confounded years

For the first time in years, no high-ranking politician in Austria resigned in May 2024. In previous years, things looked very different. Especially in 2017, when Reinhold Mitterlehner announced his resignation as leader of the ÖVP, his successor Sebastian Kurz took over and immediately called new elections and - surprisingly for many - the then leader of the Greens, Eva Glawischnig, also stepped down. By this point at the latest, it was clear to many political observers what, from the Greens' point of view, would result in a political meltdown just a few months later.