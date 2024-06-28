Vorteilswelt
100 years of Caritas

Exhibition shows the impact of poverty

Nachrichten
28.06.2024 18:00

Caritas Styria was founded 100 years ago and has been fighting poverty ever since. This anniversary is being taken as an opportunity to highlight the realities of life for people living in poverty in an exhibition at the Graz Museum of History. On display until August 18.

comment0 Kommentare

The state room of the Museum of History in Graz radiates the splendor of the past. But poverty is also part of Styrian history. Caritas Styria has been fighting poverty for 100 years now: "And the fight is not getting any smaller," says Caritas Director Nora Tödtling-Musenbichler. "Last year, the number of our initial consultations was significantly higher than in the previous year. Many people who were donors just a few years ago now need our help themselves," she says.

A good life for everyone - is that possible?
And so it only makes sense to take a critical look at the topic with the exhibition "A good life for all" to mark the 100th anniversary of Caritas Styria. "Poverty is a constant struggle for dignity," says exhibition curator Astrid Kury. "Those affected suffer not only from a lack of money, but also from a lack of opportunities and a lack of possibilities to participate in society." In most cases, they simply have no voice in society - and this show aims to change that.

Caritas station mission is one of the many points of contact for people living in poverty
Caritas station mission is one of the many points of contact for people living in poverty
(Bild: Christian Jauschowetz)

Countless voices can therefore be heard in this show - from representatives of aid organizations to poverty researchers, but above all from those affected: "It is an important step that many of those affected have also become activists in recent years and have begun to talk about their experiences with poverty," says Kury. After all, discussions about poverty are still dominated by false clichés. For example, they are accused of being lazy and undignified: "But it's not the poor people who have lost their dignity. Rather, society loses its dignity when it allows poverty," says Kury.

The exhibition is on display until August 18 and not only confronts visitors with bitter realities, but also raises important questions about possible improvements: everyone can help to bring us one step closer to a good life for all.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christoph Hartner
Christoph Hartner
