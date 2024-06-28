Let's go
Stabelealm: “Pleasure spot” high above Längenfeld
Tucked away on the Innerberg in the middle Ötztal valley is this week's destination. The Stabelealm is also popular with locals, which can be seen as a quality criterion. Deceleration is the main focus here at 1900 meters.
The Stabelealm is one of the official "pleasure spots" in Ötztal. The hosts of the family business use Ötztal and Tyrolean products for the ingredients in their dishes. If you want to be overwhelmed by music or kitsch, you're in the wrong place. The focus is on authenticity.
The Stabelealm is marked on the information board directly above the parking lot, and the trail begins immediately to the left. This initially leads up steep terrain without any major detours. In this section - and further up - it meets the road several times - then a few meters uphill, but immediately change back to the path.
Fact box
- Valley town: Längenfeld
- Starting point: "Klettergartenplatz" (around 1160 m) in the hamlet of Lehn (municipality of Längenfeld) a few meters south of the local history museum; 3 euro parking fee
- Route: Via ferrata
- Equipment: sturdy shoes, poles
- Requirements: fitness, sure-footedness
- Children: from 8 years
- Mountain buggy: no
- Refreshments: Stabelealm (1900 m), T 0664/ 5004375, www.gstreinshof.com/stabele-alm, open daily, no day off
- Special feature: Stabelealm is one of six "Ötztal pleasure spots"
- Public transport: Bus from Ötztal/Bahnhof to Längenfeld ("Lehner Au"); a few minutes to the starting point
- Difference in altitude: around 750 meters
- Length: around 8 kilometers (entire loop)
- Walking time: around 2 hours each (ascent and descent)
Over the "Schwindelbrücke" bridge
The trail later climbs outwards and approaches the Lehnbach stream. The stream is crossed on the "Schwindelbrücke" (dizzy bridge), and the trail now climbs gently in serpentines. Again and again, the roaring stream - including a small waterfall - leaves its mark on the route. We finally reach open terrain and tackle the last few minutes to the clearly visible alpine pasture building at the top right.
From the terrace you can look out over the Ötztal valley to Gries, the Schrankogel and the Wilde Leck. To the southwest, the Luibiskogel sets the tone. A varied menu of the highest quality garnishes the panorama.
Easy on the knees back down into the valley
We initially take the path back down. As soon as it joins the road for the first time, stay on it. This is because it leads you - easy on the knees - in gentle hairpin bends directly back to the starting point.
