Stabelealm: “Pleasure spot” high above Längenfeld

Over the "Schwindelbrücke" bridge

The trail later climbs outwards and approaches the Lehnbach stream. The stream is crossed on the "Schwindelbrücke" (dizzy bridge), and the trail now climbs gently in serpentines. Again and again, the roaring stream - including a small waterfall - leaves its mark on the route. We finally reach open terrain and tackle the last few minutes to the clearly visible alpine pasture building at the top right.