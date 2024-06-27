Excitement over Turkey national team’s 150 km flight!

"This is completely nonsensical and unnecessary!"

In Germany, where the European Championships have always been advertised as sustainable, the short-haul flight is still causing annoyance. "It's completely nonsensical and unnecessary," says Werner Reh, transport spokesman for the Bund für Umwelt und Naturschutz Deutschland (BUND). The CO2 balance is 10 to 20 times worse for the former when comparing air and rail travel.