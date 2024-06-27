Goodbye to environmental protection?
Excitement over Turkey national team’s 150 km flight!
Almost unbelievable, but true: for their final European Championship preliminary round match in Hamburg's Volkspark Stadium on Tuesday, the Turkish team chose to fly rather than take the bus or train for a journey of just 150 kilometers!
It is significant that a connection from Hanover, where the Turks - Austria's opponents in the round of 16 at the European Championships - have set up their headquarters during the tournament, to Hamburg is not even offered as a scheduled flight due to the short distance.
"But the return journey will be by bus ..."
The reason for this, according to tournament boss Martin Kallen from UEFA: "For security and time reasons, the Turkish team made the outward journey by plane. But the return journey by bus ..."
"This is completely nonsensical and unnecessary!"
In Germany, where the European Championships have always been advertised as sustainable, the short-haul flight is still causing annoyance. "It's completely nonsensical and unnecessary," says Werner Reh, transport spokesman for the Bund für Umwelt und Naturschutz Deutschland (BUND). The CO2 balance is 10 to 20 times worse for the former when comparing air and rail travel.
Of course, as the "Krone" reporters covering the European Championships in Germany experienced first-hand, traveling by train can be frustrating. Regardless of the better environmental balance ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.